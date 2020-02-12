Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:10s - Published Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Lakme Fashion Week has already started. On day one, actor Jhanvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal walked the ramp together. Janhvi looked beautiful in blue and green colored dress While Vicky looked dapper in black and white outfit.