Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashmi Desai's family celebrates her birthday

Actor Rashmi Desai's family celebrated her birthday in advance on Wednesday.

Rashmi, who is currently a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, will turn 34 on February 13.
Recent related news from verified sources

BB 13: Mom Rasila celebrates Rashami Desai's b'day

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai will turn a year older tomorrow (February 13). However, her...
IndiaTimes - Published

Throwback Thursday: This old ad of birthday girl and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai along with Salman Khan is a treat for fans

Bigg Boss 13 contestant celebrates her 34th birthday today. The actress is popular for her roles in...
Bollywood Life - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13 Highlights: Mahira, Shehnaaz, Shefali and Asim’s family members enter the house [Video]Bigg Boss 13 Highlights: Mahira, Shehnaaz, Shefali and Asim’s family members enter the house

Things got pretty interesting in the Bigg Boss house when Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz’s family members came inside and gave each contestant a piece of their mind.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:40Published

