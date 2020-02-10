|
Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara
The fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, Dennis, is set to bring a second consecutive weekend of wet and windy weather after Ciara struck the UK with winds of up to 97mph.
Gusts of 50mph are expected, with more than 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations, the Met Office said.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|One week after Ciara, there's another storm brewing
Derby Telegraph - Published
|The UK is braced for more bad weather this weekend, with Storm Dennis set to arrive just after Storm...
Football.london - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources