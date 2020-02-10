Global  

Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara

Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara

Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara

The fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, Dennis, is set to bring a second consecutive weekend of wet and windy weather after Ciara struck the UK with winds of up to 97mph.

Gusts of 50mph are expected, with more than 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations, the Met Office said.
