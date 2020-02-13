What To Eat To Stave Off Hunger When You're Doing Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating pattern that involves cycling between periods of fasting and eating.

But hunger pangs are often a problem, leading dieters to break their fast.

A meal that's high in refined sugars and grains, such as a frappuccino and a plain bagel, won't keep you feeling full for very long.

According to Business Insider, a good eating guide to follow while intermittent fasting is what's recommended by the Mediterranean diet.

Consuming high-fiber foods during your eating-window keeps you full longer, because your body digests them more slowly.

High-fiber foods include nuts, beans, fruits and vegetables, and high protein foods including meat.