Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames, 02/12/2020
Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:38s - Published < > Embed
|LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and Austin Wagner scored 39 seconds apart in the second period to...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports
|Tyler Toffoli and Austin Wagner scored 39 seconds apart in the second period to give Los Angeles the...
CBC.ca - Published
