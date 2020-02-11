Irrfan Khan's EMOTIONAL Message To His Fans With Kareena Kapoor | Angrezi Medium FIRST Poster

Global  

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:08s
Irrfan Khan Unveils ‘Angrezi Medium’ Poster With Special Message for his fans, urges them to wait and watch .

Trailer out tomorrow.
Recent related news from verified sources

Irrfan's message leaves fans emotional

Ahead of the trailer release, Irrfan Khan shared a new heartwarming voice message along with the...
IndiaTimes - Published

Irrfan Khan shares bittersweet personal message

Along with the release of the bright and colourful poster, team ‘Angrezi Medium’ also dropped a...
IndiaTimes - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Angrezi Medium' first look poster out with Irrfan's special message [Video]'Angrezi Medium' first look poster out with Irrfan's special message

Actress Radhika Madaan unveiled the first look posters of "Angrezi Medium" on social media. The actress took to Instagram to share the first look.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:11Published

Comedian Whitmer Thomas Breaks Down His New HBO Special, 'The Golden One' [Video]Comedian Whitmer Thomas Breaks Down His New HBO Special, "The Golden One"

Los Angeles-based comedian Whitmer Thomas is debuting his very first hour-long stand-up comedy special with HBO. Titled "Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One," Thomas combines deeply personal and provocative..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 23:20Published

