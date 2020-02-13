Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hong Kong > New cases show novel coronavirus could spread via sewage pipes

New cases show novel coronavirus could spread via sewage pipes

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
New cases show novel coronavirus could spread via sewage pipes

New cases show novel coronavirus could spread via sewage pipes

A Hong Kong woman fell victim to the new coronavirus after a man residing 10 floors directly above her unit became sick.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New cases show novel coronavirus could spread via sewage pipes




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New coronavirus might spread through sewage pipes [Video]New coronavirus might spread through sewage pipes

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong woman fell victim to the new coronavirus after a man residing 10 floors directly above her unit became sick. The South Morning China Post reports on Tuesday that the new cases..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:04Published

Coronavirus can survive on surfaces for up to 9 days [Video]Coronavirus can survive on surfaces for up to 9 days

GERMANY — New analysis shows that many human coronavirus strains can stay infectious on inanimate surfaces for up to 9 days. The 2019 novel coronavirus is a droplet-based infection that can be..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.