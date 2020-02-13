New cases show novel coronavirus could spread via sewage pipes

A Hong Kong woman fell victim to the new coronavirus after a man residing 10 floors directly above her unit became sick.



Recent related videos from verified sources New coronavirus might spread through sewage pipes HONG KONG — A Hong Kong woman fell victim to the new coronavirus after a man residing 10 floors directly above her unit became sick. The South Morning China Post reports on Tuesday that the new cases.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:04Published 2 hours ago Coronavirus can survive on surfaces for up to 9 days GERMANY — New analysis shows that many human coronavirus strains can stay infectious on inanimate surfaces for up to 9 days. The 2019 novel coronavirus is a droplet-based infection that can be.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:12Published 5 hours ago