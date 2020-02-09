Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Snoop Dogg apologises to Gayle King for vicious video attack

Snoop Dogg apologises to Gayle King for vicious video attack

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Snoop Dogg apologises to Gayle King for vicious video attack

Snoop Dogg apologises to Gayle King for vicious video attack

Snoop Dogg has publicly apologised to U.S. newswoman Gayle King for attacking her over questions she asked basketball icon Lisa Leslie about her friend Kobe Bryant during a TV interview last week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Snoop Dogg says he 'didn't threaten' Gayle King for Kobe Bryant question, Katie Couric weighs in

Snoop Dogg has issued a follow-up video to his post last week calling out Gayle King for a question...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineIndian Express


Susan Rice tells Snoop Dogg to 'back the **** off' Gayle King after rapper's profane video; he later denies making threat

Former national security adviser Susan Rice Friday told rapper Snoop Dogg to “back the **** off”...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Russell Simmons Thanks Those Who Defended Kobe Bryant Following Gayle King Interview [Video]Russell Simmons Thanks Those Who Defended Kobe Bryant Following Gayle King Interview

Gayle King’s interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie resulted in a variety of emotions for countless people. Some were angry the veteran journalist had the nerve to bring up Kobe Bryant’s 2003..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 03:14Published

50 Cent Condemns Gayle King’s Kobe Bryant Interview [Video]50 Cent Condemns Gayle King’s Kobe Bryant Interview

50 Cent has been doing the press rounds ahead of the premiere of For Life, his forthcoming ABC drama about Isaac Wright Jr. who was imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit. While speaking to Access,..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.