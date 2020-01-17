Global  

SC reserves order on Delhi gangrape convict's mercy plea rejection

The Supreme Court has reserved order on mercy plea rejection of convict Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of Delhi gangrape convicts.

A bench of Justice R Banumathi heard the case and the order has been reserved for Friday at 2 pm.
Nirbhaya case: SC reserves order on Vinay Sharma’s plea challenging rejection of mercy petition

Convict Vinay Sharma’s lawyer argued in court that the former was subjected to torture and put in...
Hindu - Published


