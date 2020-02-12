Cruise shunned over coronavirus docks in Cambodia 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:49s - Published Cruise shunned over coronavirus docks in Cambodia A cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard might have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday, to the relief of passengers and praise from global health officials. Emer McCarthy reports.

