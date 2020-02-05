|
Who is Rishi Sunak?
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
After Sajid Javid dramatically quit as chancellor, his former deputy at the Treasury, Rishi Sunak, will take the job having agreed to a joint Number 10-Number 11 team of advisers.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Following the shock resignation of Sajid Javid, who is new chancellor Rishi Sunak?
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Reuters India •Wales Online
|Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was discharged from a Delhi hospital last week, has been admitted to...
Mid-Day - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources