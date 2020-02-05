Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rishi Sunak > Who is Rishi Sunak?

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Who is Rishi Sunak?

Who is Rishi Sunak?

After Sajid Javid dramatically quit as chancellor, his former deputy at the Treasury, Rishi Sunak, will take the job having agreed to a joint Number 10-Number 11 team of advisers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Who is the new chancellor Rishi Sunak?

Following the shock resignation of Sajid Javid, who is new chancellor Rishi Sunak?
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaWales Online


Rishi Kapoor admitted to Mumbai hospital with viral fever, is 'fine', says family insider

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was discharged from a Delhi hospital last week, has been admitted to...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmandaRichardTS

Amanda #RLB for Leader🌹#GTTO RT @Rachael_Swindon: Rishi Sunak is the son-in-law of a billionaire. Sunak was part of a hedge fund group that launched with $700m. Sun… 4 seconds ago

suzyq98131629

suzy q RT @TommyRommel92: It's great to see Rishi Sunak take the Office of Chancellor.. He's a Hindu and he replaces Sajid Javid (The Wolf in She… 9 seconds ago

JanHunt78561126

Jan Hunter RT @carmel_prescott: The completely inexperienced Rishi Sunak gets promoted to chancellor.... he will be a yes man for Dominic Cummings .... 11 seconds ago

M4D4T

M4D 4T RT @Rachael_Swindon: This is excruciating for likely next Chancellor, Rishi Sunak. When asked about the “cost of Johnson” he failed to answ… 12 seconds ago

kevin_E69

kevin RT @RLong_Bailey: Rishi Sunak the new Chancellor is a former Goldman Sachs banker who has backed ▪️anti trade union regulations ▪️tax cuts… 12 seconds ago

hrh2011mo

🇺🇸M. Mahone🇺🇸 RT @isnt_gone: #Harry pursued Goldman Sachs, not the other way around. “...the royal had been trying to establish a connection with Goldman… 13 seconds ago

Pioneer99177477

Pioneer RT @Tessacan61: I like the sound of this! https://t.co/copcoZPvXC 15 seconds ago

07940194666

The Enquirer RT @Michael_Heaver: New Chancellor: Tory rising star claims 'we don't need a trade deal with the EU'. From Philip Hammond to this guy. De… 20 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rishi Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap | Stars Who Fought Cancer | World Cancer Day [Video]Rishi Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap | Stars Who Fought Cancer | World Cancer Day

Many Bollywood stars have fought cancer bravely. So today, as the world salutes cancer affected and the survivors on World Cancer Day, let us have a look at some of the cancer survivors of Bollywood.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.