Dow Movers: CSCO, WMT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%.

Year to date, Walmart has lost about 2.1% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 6.6%.

Cisco Systems is lower by about 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 1.4%, and American Express, trading up 0.5% on the day.




