Caribbean Princess Returns To Port Everglades After Illness On Board

Caribbean Princess Returns To Port Everglades After Illness On Board

Caribbean Princess Returns To Port Everglades After Illness On Board

A Princess Cruises ship cut its voyage short and returned to Port Everglades Thursday morning after nearly 350 passengers reported being sick with a gastrointestinal illness.
