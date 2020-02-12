Javid: I was left with no option other than to resign

Global  

Speaking outside his home in London, Sajid Javid told reporters that he felt he was “left with no option other than to resign” after he was asked to replace all of his political advisers to stay on in the role.

The former chancellor said: "I was unable to accept those conditions and I do not believe any self-respecting minister would accept those conditions." Report by Blairm.

