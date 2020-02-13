Barr On Trump: 'I Won't Be Bullied By Anyone'

US Attorney General William Barr called out President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Barr's criticism followed the president’s attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of longtime adviser Roger Stone.

Barr said in an ABC interview that Trump should stop tweeting about Justice Department cases.

According to Reuters, he also added that he would not be “bullied” by anyone.

The top US law enforcement officer said that Trump’s tweets “make it impossible for me to do my job.