Barr On Trump: 'I Won't Be Bullied By Anyone'

US Attorney General William Barr called out President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Barr's criticism followed the president’s attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of longtime adviser Roger Stone.

Barr said in an ABC interview that Trump should stop tweeting about Justice Department cases.

According to Reuters, he also added that he would not be “bullied” by anyone.

The top US law enforcement officer said that Trump’s tweets “make it impossible for me to do my job.
William Barr: Trump tweets make my job 'impossible'

US Attorney General William Barr said he would not be bullied by anyone, including the president.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Barr: Won't be 'bullied' by Trump on Stone case; jurors appalled

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that President Donald Trump's attacks on...
Reuters - Published


