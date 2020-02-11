Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 03:52s - Published < > Embed
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the headlining act at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, emphasizing design, form, and function over flashy specs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Galaxy Z Flip Hands-on: Samsung’s most exciting foldable is almost ready [Video]

Foldables might just be the next big thing in smartphones, but first-generation devices haven’t...
9to5Google - Published Also reported by •engadgetTechCrunch


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on: Razr who?

As you might have seen elsewhere, I'm in the middle of writing our Motorola Razr review. I bring that...
engadget - Published Also reported by •TechCrunchMashable



You Might Like


Tweets about this

paulwiggins

Paul Wiggins The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the iPhone moment folding phones have been waiting for, says Michael Simon, Staff Writ… https://t.co/I2h5JUmUjT 45 minutes ago

rumble_rum

RumbleRum Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the phone that folds smoothly ,fits in your hands and pockets and comes with great specs.… https://t.co/q8r8jnxreN 51 minutes ago

jajangmyeon1p

gabe RT @UniverseIce: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video https://t.co/wQi6vUkqzk 1 hour ago

stephelisecarls

Stephanie Carls "Look Ma, no hands!" Coolest way to take a selfie, right?! At this point I think I'm actually dreaming of the Sams… https://t.co/qTfq5WZi8g 1 hour ago

Techtelegraph4

Techtelegraph Tech review: Hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/2GkCTBurMD https://t.co/ScliB1SByZ 2 hours ago

RJ_Y16

RJ the tech reviewer™ 👍 on @YouTube: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Hands On - Better Than Razr? https://t.co/qMlkSPnv3S 2 hours ago

HugoFeijo

Hugo Feijo Filho RT @PCMag: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone feels firmer and more mature than the new folding Motorola Razr: https://t.co/2WNDWdf5q5 https:/… 3 hours ago

PCMag

PCMag The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone feels firmer and more mature than the new folding Motorola Razr:… https://t.co/Dl9TMUA8eL 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Flip Phone [Video]Flip Phone

Samsung unveils the new folding Galaxy Z Flip phone.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.