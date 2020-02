Restaurants prep for Valentine's Day now < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 03:47s - Published Restaurants prep for Valentine's Day Restaurants prep for Valentine's Day 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Restaurants prep for Valentine's Day JUST A FEW HOURS AWAYFROM VALENTINE'S DAY AND PREPSARE UNDERWAY AROUND TOWNFOR THE BIG NIGHT OF LOVE.23ABC'S TORI COOPER STOPPED BYSEVERAL OF LOCALRESTAURANTS WHO SAY THEY AREEXPECTING A VERY BUSY FRIDAYNIGHT... SHE'S JOINING US LIVEFROM THE PADRE WITH MORE ONWHERE YOU CAN STILL CATCH A LASTMINUTE DATE WITH YOURPARTNER TORI?YES,I'M HERE AT THE PADRE WHERE SOMECOUPLES ARE GETTING ANEARLY START---BUT EMPLOYEES SAYTOMORROW THEYARE ALSO FULLY BOOKED.SO WE WANTED TO MAKE SURE THATTHOSE OF YOU WHO ARESINGLE AND LOOKING TO MINGLEKNEW WHERE TO FLOCKAND THAT ALL OF THE LAST MINUTELOVE BIRDS STILL HAD A CHANCE TOMAKE SOME LAST MINUTE PLANSIT'S A NIGHT SOME SINGLES DREADAND SOME COUPLES FORGETALL ABOUT------BUT EITHER WAYLOCAL RESTURANTEMPLOYEES SAY THE PREPPINGALWAYS STARTS EARLY TOACCOMODATE THE LOVE TRAFFIC ONVALENTINES DAY."RIGHT WHEN I STARTED MY SHIFTAROUND 10:30 AM WE WERE FOLDINGOVER 200 NAPKINS JUST INPREPARATION FORSETTING UP FOR ALL THE TABLES,SO WE DO HAVE AN AREA THAT ISLIKE A NORMAL BANQUENT ANDDINNING SECTION BUT WE ARE GOINGTO BE MOVING ALL THETABLES OUT AND PUTTING NEW SETUPS AS WELL AND GETTING READYFOR A BUNCHOF COUPLES TO BE COMING IN HERETOO."WAITERS AND WAITRESSES AT MAMAMIA ITALIAN RESTURANT SAYTHEY ARE EXPECTING TO HAVE THEIRHANDS FULL WITHTHEIR FULLY BOOKED RESERVATIONLIST.BUT A FEW BLOCKS OVER IT'S THESAME STORY --- URICCHIO'SITALIAN RESTUARNT OWNER CLAIREURICCHIO TELLING23ABC THEY ARE ALSO EXPECTING APACKED HOUSE."AS MUCH AS WE WOULD LOVE TOACCOMODATE ALL OF OUR REGULARSWE'RE OVERBOOKED AS AND WE HAVETO HONORTHE RESERVATIONS THAT AREALREADY TAKEN."OVERBOOKED AS AND WE HAVE TOHONOR THE RESERVATIONS THAT AREALREADYTAKEN."URICCHIO ENCOURAGING LAST MINUTELOVE BIRDS TO LEAVETHE NEST EARLY IF THEY WANT TOCATCH A LUNCH DATE FILLED WITHLOVE AND AN ITALIAN TWIST.ON 19TH STREET--THE MARK IS ALSOFULLY BOOKEDFOR THE NIGHT AS FAR ASRESERVATIONS--BUT THEY ARE ALSOOFFERING AN EARLY BIRD SPECIALRESERVATION YOUCAN STILL SNAG FOR YOUR SPECIALSWEET HEART..SO WE ARE GOING TO BE TAKING 4O'CLOCKSBUT YOU HAVE TO BE OUT BY SIXBECAUSE OUR SIX ARE COMPLETELYRESERVED SO IT'S KIND OF A TIGHTWINDOW BUT THOSE ARE THE ONLYSLOTSWE HAVE LEFT..THE PADRE IS NO LONGER ACCEPTINGDINNERRESERVATIONS AND THERE IS LESSTHAN 10 ROOMS AVAILBLEFOR THE NIGHT ACCORDING TOEMPLOYEES--BUT IF YOU DO DECIDETO SPEND THE NIGHT ELOPING PADRESTYLE -- FOR AND EXTRA100 DOLLARS THEY'LL HAVE A ROSEPETALS, CANDLES,CHOCOLATE AND STRAWBERRIESWAITING FOR YOU.EMPLOYEES SAY VIEWERS AT HOMEWHO ARE JUST LOOKING FORTHEIR FRIDAY NIGHT FLING WILLSTILL HAVE FULL ACCESS TO THEIRBRIMSTONE ROOM AND BAR AREA TILL2 AMBUT SINGLES WHO LOOKING FOR AMEAL AND A PLACE TO MINGLE-----CAN STOP BY THE 1800 ON18TH STREET IN DOWNTOWNBAKERSFIELD WHERE PREPS AREUNDERWAY.RESERVATIONS FOR THE NIGHT AREALL TAKEN BUT THE BAR ANDOPEN SEATING FOR HALF OF THERESTUARANT ARE FREE AND OPENTO EVERYONE ON A FIRST COMEFIRST SERVE BASIS."WE ARE ALWAYS ACCEPTING WALKIN'SIF WE GOT A SPOT AVAILBALE FORYOU WE WILL MAKE SURE THAT YOUGET IT. THEBAR TOP IS ALWAYS SELF SEATINGYOU'LL ALWAYS BE TAKEN CARE OFUP THERE AS WELL, ANY TABLE THATWE HAVE AVAILABLE WE WILL GOAHEAD AND GIVE THAT AWAY ASWELL."NOW IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A WAYTO STILL SAVE FACE---- RITEAID HAS FLOWERS FOR LESS THAN 5DOLLARS AND YOU SHOULD AIM TOCATCH AN EARLY LUNCH!ABOVE EVERYTHING JUST MAKE SUREYOU REMEMBER THATTOMORROW IS VALENTINES DAY ANDIT'S THE THOUGHT THATCOUNTS..BUT FOR NOW LIVE IN STUDIO FOR23ABC NEWS CONNECTING YOU.



Recent related news from verified sources St Valentine's Day Time to prep for that special day with your special someone. Valentine's is a week away and if you're...

Bangkok Post - Published 1 week ago



One Tampa Bay restaurant among the nation’s most romantic, according to OpenTable OpenTable released its rankings of the most romantic restaurants in time for Valentine's Day and one...

bizjournals - Published 1 week ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources The Most Romantic Restaurants In America Just In Time For Valentine’s Day OpenTable releases it’s 2020 list of The 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has all the details. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:06Published 3 days ago You voted and these are the top 7 best restaurants for Valentine's Day You voted and these are the top 7 best restaurants for Valentine's Day Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:32Published 1 week ago