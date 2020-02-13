Judge halts Pentagon deal with Microsoft 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:23s - Published Judge halts Pentagon deal with Microsoft A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Inc's request to temporarily halt the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving forward on an up-to-$10 billion cloud computing deal that Amazon claims reflected undue influence by President Donald Trump. Jillian Kitchener has more.