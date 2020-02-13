Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev can't settle on baby's middle name

Retired wrestler Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev are in disagreement about their baby's middle name.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev just announced that they’re expecting their first child together...

silvana spinelli RT @DWTSGossip : Nikki Bella REVEALS How She Told Artem Chigvintsev She Was Pregnant! | F... https://t.co/iKywh5Hjha via @YouTube #dwts 23 hours ago

Gent News Nikki Bella REVEALS How She Told Artem Chigvintsev She Was Pregnant! | Full Interview https://t.co/27Qb8abyCX 22 hours ago

Whazupnaija Nikki Bella REVEALS How She Told Artem Chigvintsev She Was Pregnant! | Full Interview - https://t.co/gDjRPlaYCx https://t.co/aEA2gLTCro 16 hours ago

Melissa Queeley RT @BANGShowbiz : Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev already know their baby's gender! #NikkiBella #ArtemChigvintsev #CelebrityNews #Pregnan … 14 hours ago

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb : https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev already know their unborn baby's gender - #NikkiBella @BellaTwin … 13 hours ago

‏ً just when i thought i couldn’t love them more https://t.co/4qgM9fuaKG 10 hours ago