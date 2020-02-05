Arizona family quarantined on cruise ship because of coronavirus 31 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:26s - Published Arizona family quarantined on cruise ship because of coronavirus An Arizona man is sharing what life is like while under quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan because of the coronavirus outbreak.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Thousands Quarantined On Cruise Ships Because Of The Coronavirus Watch VideoThousands of people are stuck on two cruise ships in Asia over fears they may have been...

Newsy - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this