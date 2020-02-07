30 Years Ago Today Michael Jordan Switched His Classic No. 23 Jersey for No. 12

Thirty years ago today, Michael Jordan was forced to wear a number other than his iconic No.

23.

His jersey was stolen before a game, and the Bulls gave him a nameless No.

12 jersey as a replacement.Watch the video above for more about this unique moment.

