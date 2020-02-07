Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 30 Years Ago Today Michael Jordan Switched His Classic No. 23 Jersey for No. 12

30 Years Ago Today Michael Jordan Switched His Classic No. 23 Jersey for No. 12

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
30 Years Ago Today Michael Jordan Switched His Classic No. 23 Jersey for No. 12

30 Years Ago Today Michael Jordan Switched His Classic No. 23 Jersey for No. 12

Thirty years ago today, Michael Jordan was forced to wear a number other than his iconic No.

23.

His jersey was stolen before a game, and the Bulls gave him a nameless No.

12 jersey as a replacement.Watch the video above for more about this unique moment.

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere.

B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis.

Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place.

Get the app to get the game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LissetteMathers

Lissette Sanchez 🌙 RT @HotFreestyle: Michael Jordan turns 57 years old today, Happy Birthday 🐐🎈 https://t.co/4SztqY6a4r 4 seconds ago

LoyalPromise

Ms. Loyal RT @Ballislife: 30 years ago today, someone in Orlando ruined the GOAT's #ValentinesDay by stealing his jersey. Michael Jordan was so pis… 17 minutes ago

DoumitKhalil

🎹🎶Doumit Khalil🎶🎹 Happy birthday to the big legend,Michael Jordan,he turns 57 years today 👌🏻😗😊👌🏻💪🏼💪🏼👍🏻🎂🎆🎊🎇😍😍😚🔝🔝🙂🏀🏀❤ https://t.co/ySSZtJ2bD2 38 minutes ago

Falrashidi7

فـرح الـرشـيـدي Michael Jordan turns 57 years old today, Happy Birthday 🐐🎈🏀 https://t.co/gaMfaabxzj 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Michael B. Jordan! (Sunday, February 9th) [Video]Happy Birthday, Michael B. Jordan! (Sunday, February 9th)

Happy Birthday, Michael B. Jordan! Michael Bakari Jordan turns 33 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the actor. 1. He didn’t plan on becoming an actor. 2. Jordan loves comics and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.