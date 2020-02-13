Hope Hicks to Return to White House as Senior Adviser

Marcy RT @V_actually: Hope Hicks Returns To White House Hope restored! I remember when she left and haters declared it meant the end for Trump.… 2 seconds ago

Joshua D. Woosypitti RT @mog7546: #HopeHicks’ return to White House to work on Trump campaign ILLEGAL “She’s being hired as a public servant at taxpayer expens… 4 minutes ago

Ali Van Zee RT @SimonWDC: @washingtonpost 10/We also learned yesterday that Trump's longtime "babysitter" Hope Hicks is hastily returning to the White… 5 minutes ago

B.L. McMillan RT @JohnMTalmadgeMD: via @NYTimes #MalignantEnabling of #Presidementia — Trump is cognitively impaired, and his favorite co-dependent retur… 5 minutes ago

Hornet RT @Shalys_Petty: Hope Hicks,formerly President Trump's most trusted & longest serving aide,is expected to return to the admin in coming we… 8 minutes ago

Second Amendment RT @Carolyncorneli8: #KeepAmericaGreat Former Trump aide Hope Hicks to return to the White House as adviser to the president #HappyValent… 8 minutes ago

[email protected] Hope Hicks expected to return to White House https://t.co/F7tpN6aNtW Only place this pos can get a job. Wonder wha… https://t.co/irPX85hN5O 10 minutes ago