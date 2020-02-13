Global  

Hope Hicks to Return to White House as Senior Adviser

Hope Hicks to Return to White House as Senior Advisern March 2018, Hicks left her role as White House communications director.
Former Trump aide Hope Hicks to return to White House as adviser

Former White House aide Hope Hicks is returning as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.comReutersMediaitePRWeekIndependentReuters IndiaCBS NewsPoliticoSydney Morning HeraldThe AgeIndiaTimes



MarcyWin4D

Marcy RT @V_actually: Hope Hicks Returns To White House Hope restored! I remember when she left and haters declared it meant the end for Trump.… 2 seconds ago

jwoosypitti

Joshua D. Woosypitti RT @mog7546: #HopeHicks’ return to White House to work on Trump campaign ILLEGAL “She’s being hired as a public servant at taxpayer expens… 4 minutes ago

alikat747

Ali Van Zee RT @SimonWDC: @washingtonpost 10/We also learned yesterday that Trump's longtime "babysitter" Hope Hicks is hastily returning to the White… 5 minutes ago

PoliticalBee

B.L. McMillan RT @JohnMTalmadgeMD: via @NYTimes #MalignantEnabling of #Presidementia — Trump is cognitively impaired, and his favorite co-dependent retur… 5 minutes ago

Hornet238

Hornet RT @Shalys_Petty: Hope Hicks,formerly President Trump's most trusted & longest serving aide,is expected to return to the admin in coming we… 8 minutes ago

SAmmendment

Second Amendment RT @Carolyncorneli8: #KeepAmericaGreat Former Trump aide Hope Hicks to return to the White House as adviser to the president #HappyValent… 8 minutes ago

TWilliam39

[email protected] Hope Hicks expected to return to White House https://t.co/F7tpN6aNtW Only place this pos can get a job. Wonder wha… https://t.co/irPX85hN5O 10 minutes ago

jupiterose123

Jupiterose RT @mommamia1217: Joy. 😳 Liar and trump ego stroker, Hope Hicks, will return to the White House to work with Jared Kushner. There’s alway… 12 minutes ago


'Aladdin 2' is Happening, Hope Hicks Returns to the Trump White House & More | THR News [Video]'Aladdin 2' is Happening, Hope Hicks Returns to the Trump White House & More | THR News

A sequel to Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' is coming, Hope Hicks heads back to the White House to work for President Trump, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may have a baby on the way. These are the top..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:16Published

Hope Hicks Leaving Fox to Return to Trump White House | THR News [Video]Hope Hicks Leaving Fox to Return to Trump White House | THR News

The former communications head will be a senior counselor to the president working with adviser Jared Kushner.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:35Published

