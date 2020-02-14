Global  

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, EXPE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.3%.

Year to date, Expedia Group registers a 12.8% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%.

Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Arista Networks, trading down 7.2%, and NVIDIA, trading up 6.3% on the day.




