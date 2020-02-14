No Time to Die with Daniel Craig - Theme Song Preview by Billie Eilish

Global  

Check out the official "Billie Eilish Theme Song Preview" from No Time to Die starring Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright!

Release Date: April 8, 2020 No Time to Die is a spy movie directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and the twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond series to be produced by Eon Productions.

The film features Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as the MI6 agent James Bond.

Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright and Léa Seydoux reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen joining the cast.

It will be the first film in the series to be internationally distributed by Universal Pictures, following the expiration of Columbia Pictures' contract after Spectre.
Billie Eilish Shares Bond Theme 'No Time To Die'

Billie Eilish Shares Bond Theme 'No Time To Die'She's the youngest artist to record a theme... *Billie Eilish* has shared her Bond theme 'No Time...
Clash - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsMashableWorldNewsFOXNews.comIndependentAceShowbiz


Billie Eilish releases ‘No Time to Die’ title song, becomes youngest singer to record ‘James Bond’ theme

The 25th installment in the franchise will mark the last outing for Daniel Craig as the 007 agent
Hindu - Published


monstersandcrit

Monsters and Critics The new #JamesBond theme song is here with @billieeilish performing #NoTimetoDie https://t.co/KLR6bmMsFk 40 minutes ago

shinangovani

shinan govani RT @akstanwyck: Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time to Die’ Bids Farewell to Daniel Craig’s James Bond With Haunting Ballad https://t.co/pmBcTh2evt vi… 2 hours ago

ProductionPosse

The Production Posse Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die' Bids Farewell to Daniel Craig's James Bond With Haunting Ballad https://t.co/RgseKjMx9D 2 hours ago

JamesBondAUS

James Bond Australia RT @IndieWire: Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time to Die’ Bids Farewell to Daniel Craig’s James Bond With Haunting Ballad https://t.co/FtqmMh28mE htt… 5 hours ago

JonesJohn13760

Jonathan jones This is a very powerful song In A fitting seen for a no time to die. I've been a huge bong geek for so long growing… https://t.co/UPXiunmhUl 6 hours ago

Localtechnews1

Local tech news Billie Eilish released the song of the last James Bond with Daniel Craig https://t.co/Y8oP81oKRI 6 hours ago

najeebster

Najeeb Khan No Time To Die by ⁦@billieeilish⁩ is up there with Skyfall by ⁦@Adele⁩. Two best Bond songs from Daniel Craig era https://t.co/uLIau2UD21 6 hours ago

jahampson

James Hampson There have been some great Bond Theme’s in the Daniel Craig era, and No Time to Die is no exception, up there with… https://t.co/v8ev0i9JbP 6 hours ago


Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' [Video]Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die'

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish has released her much-anticipated official 007 theme song.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' [Video]Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die'

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish has released her much-anticipated official 007 theme song. The 18-year old was tapped to record the theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film “No Time..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

