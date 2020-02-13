Global  

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI).

Amazon was also in contention for the contract.

The U.S. military intends to use JEDI as a centralized computing system.

After the contract was awarded to Microsoft, Amazon's cloud computing division sued the Defense Department.

It accuses the Defense Department of making errors in its considerations.

It also accuses President Donald Trump of “repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks" due to a personal grudge against Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Defense Department spokeswoman Rachel VanJohnson stated, "we are disappointed in today’s ruling." Rachel VanJohnson, via 'The Washington Post'
Court halts Pentagon work with Microsoft on cloud contract

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal court has ordered the Pentagon to temporarily halt work with Microsoft on...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


US government $10bn Pentagon cloud contract put on hold

US government $10bn Pentagon cloud contract put on holdMicrosoft’s $10 billion contract to modernise the cloud computing systems at the Pentagon has been...
WorldNews - Published


Judge halts Pentagon deal with Microsoft [Video]Judge halts Pentagon deal with Microsoft

A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Inc&apos;s request to temporarily halt the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving forward on an up-to-$10 billion cloud computing deal..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published

Judge Reportedly Blocks Microsoft's JEDI Contract — What This Means For Microsoft

The court order does not yet have a public filing, but here's what this would mean for Microsoft and Amazon if Microsoft does not ultimately get the contact.

The court order does not yet have a public filing, but here's what this would mean for Microsoft and Amazon if Microsoft does not ultimately get the contact.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:04Published

