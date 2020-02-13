Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests
Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud
Contract Is Halted by Court
Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft
the 10 year, $10 billion contract,
known as the Joint Enterprise
Defense Infrastructure (JEDI).
Amazon was also in
contention for the contract.
The U.S. military intends to use
JEDI as a centralized computing system.
After the contract was awarded
to Microsoft, Amazon's cloud computing
division sued the Defense Department.
It accuses the Defense Department
of making errors in
its considerations.
It also accuses President Donald
Trump of “repeated public and
behind-the-scenes attacks" due to a
personal grudge against Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Defense Department spokeswoman
Rachel VanJohnson stated,
"we are disappointed in today’s ruling." Rachel VanJohnson, via 'The Washington Post'