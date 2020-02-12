Global  

1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus For the first time, China has disclosed that of the 1,716 workers who have contracted the virus, six have died.

Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said that infected workers represented 3.8 percent of China’s confirmed cases.

Researchers have been frustrated by the difficulty of finding a cure or effective methods of treatment.

A senior health official in Wuhan believes that blood plasma from patients who have recovered from the virus may treat those who are still sick.

China National Biotec Group, a state-owned company under the Ministry of Health, has said using human antibodies “can significantly reduce the mortality of critically ill patients.”
