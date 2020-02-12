1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus
1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus For the first time, China has disclosed
that of the 1,716 workers who have
contracted the virus, six have died.
Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the
National Health Commission, said
that infected workers represented
3.8 percent of China’s confirmed cases.
Researchers have been frustrated
by the difficulty of finding a cure or
effective methods of treatment.
A senior health official in Wuhan
believes that blood plasma from
patients who have recovered from the
virus may treat those who are still sick.
China National Biotec Group, a state-owned
company under the Ministry of Health, has
said using human antibodies “can significantly
reduce the mortality of critically ill patients.”