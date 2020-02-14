Pulwama anniversary: Congress raises questions over 'Bharat ke Veer' fund now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:46s - Published Pulwama anniversary: Congress raises questions over 'Bharat ke Veer' fund Congress' fresh attack on BJP over Pulwama. Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill raised questions over "Bharat ke Veer" fund. Shergill accused BJP of not providing any help to families of those killed in Pulwama attack. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Pulwama attack anniversary: Rahul raises three questions, NCP demands probe As the nation pays tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama, an ugly political war broke out over the attack. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:49Published 6 hours ago