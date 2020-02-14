Global  

Roosters Have Natural 'Earplugs' for Their Own Crows

Roosters Have Natural 'Earplugs' for Their Own Crows

Roosters Have Natural 'Earplugs' for Their Own Crows

Roosters crow so loudly that they’ve developed their own form of earplugs to keep from going deaf.
