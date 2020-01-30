Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sam Smith Doesn't Like Valentine's Day

Sam Smith Doesn't Like Valentine's Day

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Sam Smith Doesn't Like Valentine's Day

Sam Smith Doesn't Like Valentine's Day

Sam Smith Doesn't Like Valentine's Day The pop star has admitted they aren't a fan of the most romantic date of the year.

They told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Radio in the U.K. that they are "quite anti-Valentine's day." Sam Smith, on Heart Radio Theakston and Holden responded.

Jamie Theakston, on Heart Radio Amanda Holden, on Heart Radio Sam sarcastically suggested that their employment history with card-selling store Clintons may be to blame for their dislike of Valentine's Day.

Sam Smith, on Heart Radio
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sam Smith: I don't like Valentine's Day


ContactMusic - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Sam Smith: I don't like Valentine's Day - Sam Smith doesn't like Valentine's Day. The 27-year-old pop star - who ha… https://t.co/BXkGsH9WdX 4 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Sam Smith doesn't like Valentine's Day: https://t.co/b0COi4Rfoj #Valentine'sDay 10 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Sam Smith doesn't like Valentine's day! #SamSmith #ValentinesDay #AntiValentines #CelebrityNews https://t.co/akrQHkiFGy 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sam Smith doesn't like Valentine's Day [Video]Sam Smith doesn't like Valentine's Day

London-born pop star Sam Smith has confessed they don't like Valentine's Day.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:57Published

lovelytheband Doesn't Know How To Be Home [Video]lovelytheband Doesn't Know How To Be Home

Mitchy Collins, Jordan Greenwald and Sam Price of lovelytheband share what they get into when they have a chunk of time off from touring.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.