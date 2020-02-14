Woman from coronavirus-hit province caught by Chinese police trying to enter Shanghai in car boot

A Hubei woman was caught by police after she attempted to sneak into Shanghai in a car trunk.

In the video, shot on G60 Shanghai-Kunming Expressway on February 11, Police officers found a woman hiding inside the trunk when they were checking the car at a checkpoint amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to reports, the woman who is originally from Hubei Province went to Chongqing to celebrate Chinese New Year from Shanghai on January 22.

Since her birthplace on her ID is Hubei, she was afraid she could not go back to Shanghai successfully, so she hid in the car trunk.

Both the woman's and the driver's temperature were normal.

However their behaviour contravened the local epidemic prevention regulations, so they have been quarantined for observation.