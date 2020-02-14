Global  

WEB EXTRA: Animals Eating Valentine's Day Treats

WEB EXTRA: Animals Eating Valentine's Day Treats

WEB EXTRA: Animals Eating Valentine's Day Treats

Animals at the Moscow zoo enjoyed Valentine's Day treats.

Pandas and orangutans snacked on some fruits and vegetables presented in heart-shaped displays.
