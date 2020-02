Milk And Sugar Bakery Stops By CBS3 Studios With Some Sweet Valentine's Day Ideas 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:01s - Published The popular food truck bakery is now opening a store in South Philadelphia. The popular food truck bakery is now opening a store in South Philadelphia. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Milk And Sugar Bakery Stops By CBS3 Studios With Some Sweet Valentine's Day Ideas WELL, IT IS VALENTINES DAYAND LOOKING TO GET YOUR SWEETYSOME SWEETS WE HAVE SOME GREATIDEAS FOR YOU.JIM US ARE BRITTNEY ANDMARSELL, A MOTHER AND DAUGHTERAND THEY ARE FROM MILK ANDSUGAR AND THEY HAVE BROUGHTWITH THEM FOR THIS VALENTINESDAY A FANTASTIC SPREAD.WOW.LOOKS DELICIOUS.TELL US WHAT YOU HAVE HERE,BEAUTIFUL CUP CAKES.YES, WE HAVE OUR SIGNATURECUP CAKES AND THERE IS SOMEVALENTINES SPECIAL ONLY, ANDWE HAVE A RED VELVET IN THECENTER VANILLA SALTED CARMELAND WHITE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRYYOU SAID RED VELVET IS A BIGSELLER.YEAH, YEAR ROUND NOT JUSTFOR VALENTINES DAY.YES.THESE COOKIES.THEY ARE SIGNATURECHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES,CRUNCHY ON THE INSIDE NICE ANDCHEWY IN THE CENTER AND PLENTYOF CHOCOLATE.IF YOU WANT CAKE NOT A BIGCAKE BUT MINI CAKE.MINIATURE CAKE, PERFECT FORONE OR TWO PEOPLE, IF YOU AREFEELING LIKE YOU WANT TOSPLURGE A LITTLE BIT.OF COURSE, TRADITIONALCHECK LATE COVEREDSTRAWBERRIES FOR VALENTINESDAY.CANNOT GO WRONG WITHCHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIESON VALENTINES DAY.AND COOKIES, THESE AREAMAZING.WE HAVE OUR COOKIES, LIKE ASUGAR SHORT BREAD AND TOPPEDWITH ROYAL ICING AND A LITTLEMESSAGE FOR YOUR LOVED ONES ORFRIENDS.EDIBLE VALENTINE.YES, I LOVE THAT.YOU START WITH THE FOODTRUCK BUT NOW MOVING INTO ABRICK AND MORTAR STORE.TELL US ABOUT THAT.WE'RE EXPANDING, OUR FOODTRUCK FOR ALMOST SEVEN YEARSNOW AND WE ARE OPENING UP OURBRICK AND MORTAR IN SOUTHPHILADELPHIA AT FIFTH ANDDICKINSON.IT IS A BLOCK WE GREW UPON, AND IT IS VERY CONVENIENT,AND EXCITED TO BE INSIDE OFTHE BRICK, MORTAR AND ALSO THETRUCK.I NECESSITY WE HAVE TOCONTINUE TO TALK BUT CAN I GETONE OF THOSE THERE CORNER OFTHE SALTED CARMEL.YES, THEY DO LOOK AMAZING,REALLY GOOD.YOU FOLKS ARE HOME TAUGHT.YES, WE OURSELF TAUGHTBAKERS AND DID IT JUST FROMTHE LOVE OF EATING BAKE GOODS.I'M SURE EVERYBODY HASSOMETHING THAT THEY HAVE TRIEDJUST BECAUSE THEY REALLY LIKETO HAVE IT.YOU GUYS HAVE QUITE THEFOLLOWING.YOU HAVE HAD FOOD TRUCK FOR SOLONG.HOPEFULLY THAT CROWD WILLFOLLOW YOU.THESE ARE GOOD.INTERESTING, MOM, YOU HAD AWHOLE CAREER BEFORE THIS.I WAS IN BANKING FOR 15YEARS, WITH BANK OF AMERICA,AND THEN WE DECIDED TO DOTHIS, THIS IS WHAT OUR SECONDSTORY WAS GOING TO BE, WORKINGON THE FOOD TRUCK.SO WHAT IT IS LIKE TO WORKAS MOM AND DAUGHTER.I'M GLAD YOU GAVE UPBANKING.IT HAS BEEN VERY GOOD.WE'RE BASICALLY ONE.WE THINK AS WITHIN WE TALK ASONE.IT HAS BEEN A CULTURETOGETHER.OUR RELATIONSHIP IS SUPERTIGHT.WE'RE ALWAYS TOGETHER.SOME WE LOVE IT.WELL, THIS IS ABSOLUTELYAMAZING, DELICIOUS TREATS.THESE CUP CAKES ARESPECTACULAR.





