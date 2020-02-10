Justin Bieber Drops 'Changes' Album & Beliebers Are Loving It | Billboard News 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:46s - Published Justin Bieber Drops 'Changes' Album & Beliebers Are Loving It | Billboard News Justin Bieber Drops 'Changes' Album & Beliebers Are Loving It | Billboard News

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth and More Are Loving Justin Bieber's 'Changes' Album: See the Best Celeb Reactions It's not just Beliebers who were jacked for Justin Bieber to release his first album in five years,...

Billboard.com - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like