These New Overwater Bungalows in Jamaica Are What Sweet Vacation Dreams Are Made of

Do you love the idea of a tropical beach vacation, but hate the thought of sharing your slice of paradise with mobs of fellow travelers.

Sandals has you covered.

The company recently announced a new line-up of all inclusive, individual overwater bungalows .

That come complete with spacious accommodations, dazzling views and boat service to the main resort.

Other amenities include a private infinity pool, glass-bottom floors and a hammock hanging over the clear, brilliant turquoise water.

A personal butler is included in the package because, at that point, why would it not be.

Sandals Royal Caribbean is now accepting reservations for when the bungalows officially open in November.

Located in Montego Bay, Jamaica, staying at one of the heavenly properties will set you back about $4,000 per night