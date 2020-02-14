Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > These New Overwater Bungalows in Jamaica Are What Sweet Vacation Dreams Are Made of

These New Overwater Bungalows in Jamaica Are What Sweet Vacation Dreams Are Made of

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
These New Overwater Bungalows in Jamaica Are What Sweet Vacation Dreams Are Made of

These New Overwater Bungalows in Jamaica Are What Sweet Vacation Dreams Are Made of

Do you love the idea of a tropical beach vacation, but hate the thought of sharing your slice of paradise with mobs of fellow travelers.

Sandals has you covered.

The company recently announced a new line-up of all inclusive, individual overwater bungalows .

That come complete with spacious accommodations, dazzling views and boat service to the main resort.

Other amenities include a private infinity pool, glass-bottom floors and a hammock hanging over the clear, brilliant turquoise water.

A personal butler is included in the package because, at that point, why would it not be.

Sandals Royal Caribbean is now accepting reservations for when the bungalows officially open in November.

Located in Montego Bay, Jamaica, staying at one of the heavenly properties will set you back about $4,000 per night
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rick Makes Tacos Placeros [Video]Rick Makes Tacos Placeros

Join Rick Martinez as he makes Tacos Placeros. This time we're stepping out of the Test Kitchen as Rick takes us to Queens to find the best Tacos Placeros in New York City. Tacos Placeros are giant..

Credit: Bon Appetit     Duration: 10:58Published

Ruth Hunt Candies [Video]Ruth Hunt Candies

If you haven't tried Ruth Hunt Candies yet, then what are you waiting for! These sweet treats are sure to top off a perfect Valentine's Day.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.