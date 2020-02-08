Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jane Fonda Says She’s Done With Plastic Surgery

Jane Fonda Says She’s Done With Plastic Surgery

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Jane Fonda Says She’s Done With Plastic Surgery

Jane Fonda Says She’s Done With Plastic Surgery

In a candid new interview with ‘ELLE Canada’, Jane Fonda opens up about her decision to stop going forward with plastic surgery.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jane Fonda says she's done with plastic surgery: 'I'm not going to cut myself up anymore'

Jane Fonda has vowed to say "no" to plastic surgery.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsIndependentContactMusic



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Dern Rewore Dress From 25 Years Ago, Oscars Party [Video]Laura Dern Rewore Dress From 25 Years Ago, Oscars Party

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images Laura Dern celebrated her Oscar win for best supporting actress at Vanity Fair&apos;s 2020 Oscars party in a dress she was first..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Why I protest for climate justice | Jane Fonda [Video]Why I protest for climate justice | Jane Fonda

At age 81, actor and activist Jane Fonda is putting herself on the line for the planet -- literally. In a video interview with TEDWomen curator Pat Mitchell, Fonda speaks about getting arrested..

Credit: TED     Duration: 14:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.