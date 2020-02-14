Wet’suwet’en Supporters Picket B.C. Government Services 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:15s - Published Wet’suwet’en Supporters Picket B.C. Government Services Hundreds showed up outside B.C. government services in Victoria to support Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposing the Coastal GasLink Pipeline 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this