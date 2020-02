Harrison Ford, New Indiana Jones Movie Soon

(CNN) The man who plays Indiana Jones and is ready for his next crusade.

Actor Harrison Ford told Ellen DeGeneres in an appearance on her talk show that production on the fifth Indiana Jones movie is set to begin this summer.

(In an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, set to air February 16, the actor put the start as early as two months from the date the interview was filmed.) "It's going to be fun.

I am excited," he said.

"They're great fun to make."