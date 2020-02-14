Billie Eilish: 'Bombed' Oscars Performance

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Apple Music Billie Eilish performed a cover of "Yesterday" by The Beatles for the 2020 Oscars' "In Memoriam" segment.

On Thursday, she revealed to Zane Lowe that she was sick during the ceremony.

"I was sick for all of the Oscars, I bombed that performance," she told Apple Music's New Music Daily host.

Eilish also said the experience was "so scary" because it was a different crowd than she was used to.

"It was also, like, the Oscars is not my people," she said.
