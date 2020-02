Doctors: Dancing Good For Mind, Body And Relationships 32 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:17s - Published Stephanie Stahl reports. Stephanie Stahl reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Doctors: Dancing Good For Mind, Body And Relationships ARE WON OF MAYBE 40,000RUNNERS, WHO WILL PARTICIPATEIN THE RACE.YOU KNOW RUNNING IS ALWAYSA GREAT HEART HEALTHY WORKOUT.ON THIS VALENTINES DAY WE HAVEA MORE ROMANTIC WAY TO STAYHEALTHY.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL HAS TOE TAPPING DETAILS.REPORTER: THAT IS RIGHT,YOU GUYS HOW ABOUT RUMBA ORTANGO TO CELEBRATE VALENTINESDAY.A REMINDER ABOUT DOCTORS ABOUTTHE HEALTH BENEFITS LINKED TODANCING.THEY SAY IT IS GOOD FOR YOURMIND, BODY AND RELATION SHIPS.FEELING YOUNG, MOVING TO THEBEAT, DOESN'T MATTER IF YOUHAVE TWO LEFT FEET, THISESFROM ASTAIR DANCE CLASS GETSSTUDENTS MOVING.HAS DANCING CHANGE YOURLIFE.TOTALLY CHANGE.REPORTER: CHIT AND KATHYWERE LOOKING FOR SOMETHINGTHEY COULD DO TOGETHER.FIVE, SIX, SEVEN.REPORTER: THEY FOUNDDANCING THAT CAME WITHUNEXPECTED EXTRA BENEFITS.PHYSICALLY FIT AND YOU JUSTFEEL BETTER ABOUT YOURSELFREPORT REPORT RESEARCHERS LINCDANCE TO GO A VARIETY OFHEALTH BENEFITS MAINLY CARDYES VASCULAR FROM THE AEROBICACTIVITY.I LOST AT LEAST 50 POUNDSAS A RESULT OF TANSING ANDWANT TO GO LOOK BETTER.REPORTER: INSTRUCTOR ROMAN,OWNS THE STUDIO.HE SAYS BALLROOM DANCING ALSOHELPED WITH ENDURANCE,FLEXIBILITY AND TONING.DANCING HELPS TO IMPROVEMUSCLES AND ALL OF THE MUSCLESESPECIALLY THEIR BRAIN REPORTREPORT AFTER HE HAD A HEARTATTACK HIS CARDIOLOGIST TOLDHIM TO GET BACK TODAYING.IT IS LOW IMPACT TYPE OFWORK OUT AND IT IS DEFINITELYA CARDIO AEROBIC WORK OUT FORSURE.IN THE ONLY HEART HEALTH BUTCOGNITIVE AS WELL BECAUSE YOUNEED TO LEARN NEW STEPS ANDREMEMBER.REPORTER: CRAIG'S WIFE ERINSAYS IN ADDITION TO THE HEALTHBENEFITS AND NEW FRIEND FROMTHESE CLASSES DANCING HASHELPED REINVIGORATE THEIRRELATIONSHIP.MORE COMMUNICATION ANDROMANTIC FEELING TO GO OUTTHERE AND DANCE.REPORTER: IN ON OFFER HEARTMONTH FRED ASTAIR STUDIOS AREOFFERING FREE BALLROOM DANCELESSONS TO NEW STUDENTS FORTHE MONTH OF FEBRUARY.GREAT JOB YOUNG LADY.YOU LOOKED GOOD OUT THERE.





