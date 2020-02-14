Global  

Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he represented.

Freddie Joyner has more.
A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer...
Japan Today - Published

Michael Avenatti found guilty of attempted extortion in Nike case

Michael Avenatti, a lawyer who gained fame by representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits...
CBC.ca - Published


LateBloomer111

Marie Marotto RT @NBCNightlyNews: JUST IN: Michael Avenatti has been found guilty on all counts of trying to extort up to $25M from Nike, @CNBC reports.… 3 seconds ago

oped01

oped01 I missed the apology from CNN for slobbering over this guy and promoting him endlessly: Michael Avenatti has been f… https://t.co/9Oy0WyDmr8 6 seconds ago

wendeebendee

Wendy Bishop RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: Michael Avenatti found guilty on all counts in his Nike extortion trial CNN & MSNBC had him on 108 times in… 6 seconds ago

AntiLibtard44

antilibtard44 ay least this POS is going to jail...🤣😂 Disgraced Creepy Porn Lawyer found guilty in Nike extortion trial https://t.co/SZDDRkvveC 11 seconds ago

vegasrenae

VegasRenaeBot- 🌟🌟🌟 Not programmed for DM's RT @DonaldJTrumpJr: I look forward to Michael’s witty twitter retorts to the jury that just found him guilty in all counts. Though I’m told… 13 seconds ago

macruadhi

The nightmare child Trump critic Michael Avenatti found guilty on all counts in Nike extortion trial https://t.co/kk1fGnw0i1 16 seconds ago

SylBobinski

Syl Bobinski RT @SaraCarterDC: Michael Avenatti Found Guilty On All Charges In Nike Extortion Case https://t.co/XsGBg9XfO2 via @SaraCarterDC 17 seconds ago

AkonFenty

🇺🇸 Akon Fenty 🇺🇸 Even though Michael Avenatti was found guilty I'm pretty sure he's going to get a light sentence like 30 days or pr… https://t.co/LMiWha4Acp 25 seconds ago


Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Case [Video]Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Case

He was found guilty of extortion, transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, and wire fraud.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published

Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Trial [Video]Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Trial

Michael Avenatti, who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, has been found guilty on all counts of trying to extort Nike.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33Published

