U.S., Taliban reach truce that could lead to troop withdrawal 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:22s - Published U.S., Taliban reach truce that could lead to troop withdrawal The United States has reached an agreement with the Taliban on a week-long reduction of violence that could lead to U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on Friday, while cautioning that Taliban needed to honor commitments for the accord to stick. Colette Luke has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this TrumpiestGirl ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (Text Trump 88022) RT @Tsarizm_com: A senior U.S. official said Friday the United States and the Taliban have reached a truce agreement that will take effect… 23 hours ago Tsarizm A senior U.S. official said Friday the United States and the Taliban have reached a truce agreement that will take… https://t.co/Q6La4skkJN 23 hours ago Tsarizm Culture A senior U.S. official said Friday the United States and the Taliban have reached a truce agreement that will take… https://t.co/DKdT4hmS88 1 day ago Tsarizm A senior U.S. official said Friday the United States and the Taliban have reached a truce agreement that will take… https://t.co/gz4iNmHU5Y 2 days ago Tsarizm A senior U.S. official said Friday the United States and the Taliban have reached a truce agreement that will take… https://t.co/qMNvwtJMvP 3 days ago Laynie Morgan RT @LToddWood: A senior U.S. official said Friday the United States and the Taliban have reached a truce agreement that will take effect “v… 4 days ago CD Media A senior U.S. official said Friday the United States and the Taliban have reached a truce agreement that will take… https://t.co/80Ld0XpAwG 4 days ago Clayton E RT @bakoff333: Official says US, Taliban reach Afghan truce agreement Up Next: Democrats will Bring to the Floor a Resolution That Bans Tr… 4 days ago