Health Headlines - 2-13-19

AND A ONE-DAY SPIKEIN VIRUS CASES...OF MORE THAN 15-THOUSAND.BUT THERE IS SOME GOOD NEWSTODAY... FOR AMERICANS STUCK ONCRUISE SHIPS INSEVERAL COUNTRIES.BILL NEELY HAS THE LATEST FROMHONG KONG.THE BIG NEWS IS A HUGE SPIKE INTHE NUMBERS OF DEATHS ANDINFECTIONS BEING REPORTED BY THECHINESE.WHY HAS THIS HAPPENED?

WELL THECHINESE HAVE CHANGED THEY WAYTHEY RECORD THE FIGURES.IF YOU GO TO A DOCTOR AND YOUGET A CHEST SCAN AND THAT SHOWSA LUNG INFECTION, BASCIALLY THATMEANS YOU HAVE THE VIRUS AND YOUCAN BE TREATED IN A HOSPITAL.AND THAT'S WHY THE NUMBERS HAVESPIKED.BUT THAT STILL DOESN'T EXPLAINTHE LARGE RISE IN THE NUMBER OFDEATHS.27 - :44THEY'VE ALSO HAD A PURGE.THEY'VE FIRED THE TWO TOPOFFICIALS IN THE WORST-HITPROVINCE, AND REPLACEDTHEM WITH MEN WHO ARE VERY CLOSETO PRESIDENT XI JINPING.SO BEIJING IS BASICALLY LAYINGTHE BLAME FOR THE PROBLEMS ONLOCAL OFFICIALS.THEY'VE ALSO DONE SOMETHINGEXTRAORDINARY.

THEY DECLAREDWARTIMECONTROL IN AREAS OF TWO CITIES.BUT SOME RELIEF IN SIGHT FORAMERICANS WHO'VE BEEN CAUGHT UPIN ALL OF THIS.ONE SHIP THAT HELD 650 AMERICANSHAS NOW DOCKED IN CAMBODIA.AND ON ANOTHER ONE, ALTHOUGH THENUMBER OF INFECTIONS OFAMERICANS HAS RISEN, ANOTHERSEVENINFECTED, SOME OF THOSE ON BOARD - MANY AMERICANS - ARE BEINGALLOWED TO LEAVE THESHIP IN JAPAN....ALTHOUGH THEY STILL WILL BEUNDER QUARANTINE.

