R. Kelly Faces New Allegation For Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

R. Kelly Faces New Allegation For Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

R. Kelly Faces New Allegation For Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

R.

Kelly received a new allegation against him for sexual abuse of a minor.

According to CNN, the singer faced charges of sexual abuse im multiple jurisdictions.

He was charged with a 13-count superseding indictment with multiple counts of child pornography.

Yet the new filing Kelly is being accused for the first time of sexually abusing a teenage girl.

The indictment states the abuse lasted for up to four years since he met her around 1997 or 1998.
