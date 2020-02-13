Global  

R. Kelly Faces New Allegation For Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Kelly received a new allegation against him for sexual abuse of a minor.

According to CNN, the singer faced charges of sexual abuse im multiple jurisdictions.

He was charged with a 13-count superseding indictment with multiple counts of child pornography.

Yet the new filing Kelly is being accused for the first time of sexually abusing a teenage girl.

The indictment states the abuse lasted for up to four years since he met her around 1997 or 1998.
Recent related news from verified sources

R. Kelly faces updated indictment on charges of sexual abuse of a minor

R. Kelly is facing a new indictment in Chicago federal court on charges of sexual abuse of a minor...
USATODAY.com - Published


