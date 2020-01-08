Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Killing Eve Season 3 -Happy V Day
Killing Eve centers on two women; Eve (Sandra Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn't fulfill her fantasies of being a spy.
Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her.
Killing Eve topples the typical spy-action thriller as these two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.
