Killing Eve Season 3 -Happy V Day

Killing Eve Season 3 -Happy V Day

Killing Eve Season 3 -Happy V Day

Killing Eve Season 3 -Happy V Day- Teaser (HD) Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer series Killing Eve centers on two women; Eve (Sandra Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn't fulfill her fantasies of being a spy.

Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her.

Killing Eve topples the typical spy-action thriller as these two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.
unfortunatalie

Nat RT @TheAVClub: Killing Eve sets April 26 as its third season premiere date https://t.co/pHJmxdxQyS https://t.co/SUrS0RwQeD 2 hours ago

TheAVClub

The A.V. Club Killing Eve sets April 26 as its third season premiere date https://t.co/pHJmxdxQyS https://t.co/SUrS0RwQeD 3 hours ago

S_Pestell

Scotty P 🦊 Wolves have been fucked over twice against us this season. Even though I’m obviously happy the decisions went in ou… https://t.co/DMCTm8s3N1 4 hours ago

greysloanmmrial

bel today we got our first look at killing eve season 3 and found that hopper is alive. happy valentine’s day indeed 6 hours ago

KarenSueReed1

Karen Sue Reed @GUBLERNATION Happy Valentine's Day, Sweet Pea! Enjoy! Just watched the preview for next week's final season...do… https://t.co/p00YjLYxfa 7 hours ago

tvpromosdb

Television Promos Killing Eve Season 3 "Happy V Day" Teaser (HD) Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer series https://t.co/V0uTy2eDVn 8 hours ago

Happy_Cats2017

Happy Cats 😺 RT @EW: Killing Eve season 3 first look: Send in the clowns https://t.co/CwzM54WJOn 11 hours ago

QueenMaya_M

Queen Maya RT @ohbsessed: Happy ♥️ Day! Killing Eve Nation. Season 3 ʟᴏᴀᴅɪɴɢ...... https://t.co/XXEiVu7AUp 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greg Austin Cites Ted Bundy As Inspiration For His Neo-Nazi Character In 'Hunters' [Video]Greg Austin Cites Ted Bundy As Inspiration For His Neo-Nazi Character In "Hunters"

"Hunters" actor Greg Austin unpacks his research into serial killers, such as Ted Bundy and "Killing Eve's" Jodie Comer, in preparation for his role as Travis, a sociopathic neo-Nazi. BUILD is a live..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:25Published

2020 GLAAD Media Award: Full List of Nominations | THR News [Video]2020 GLAAD Media Award: Full List of Nominations | THR News

On the TV side, contenders include dramas 'Batwoman,' 'Euphoria,' 'Killing Eve' and 'Pose' and comedies 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Dear White People,' 'Dickinson' and 'One Day at a Time,' among others.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:03Published

