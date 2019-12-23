Global  

The Batman movie - Camera Test

The Batman movie - Camera Test

The Batman movie - Camera Test

The Batman movie - Camera Test Director: Matt Reeves Writers: Bill Finger, Bob Kane, Matt Reeves Stars: Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell
Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

It’s the first look at Robert Pattinson all suited up! Director Matt Reeves shared the first camera...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayAceShowbizThe Verge


The Batman movie gives first look at Robert Pattinson as Caped Crusader

The Batman movie gives first look at Robert Pattinson as Caped CrusaderA screen test trailer has been uploaded to YouTube, showing the Twilight star in the iconic suit
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



NostalgiaMuse

Nostalgia Museum Director Matt Reeves has revealed a first look at the new bat-suit that Robert Pattinson will be donning as The Bat… https://t.co/ptYdO0OUzd 2 hours ago

filmjammer

Film Jammer 'The Batman' Camera Test Reveals First Glimpse of Robert Pattinson in Batsuit | Indie Wire https://t.co/bL3NF3wLF5… https://t.co/QLKxBmWgZL 2 hours ago

3500SatelliteTV

Satellite Direct “The Batman” Camera Test Footage — Early Peek at the New Batman Suit for Director Matt Reeves’ New Comic Book Movie… https://t.co/Bx0ZviAB9F 3 hours ago

ldeane76

Leanne Deane RT @FilmNewsAndMore: Here is Robert Pattinson in the Batman suit for the first official camera test for the movie ‘The Batman’. #WarnerBros… 4 hours ago

popcultscoops

Pop Culture Scoops RT @popcultscoops: The camera test has been met with different reactions from fans #Batman #TheBatman #RobertPattinson #Batsuit #MattReeves… 4 hours ago

ariheart1

Ariheart1 The Batman camera test——we don’t know if what they added or removed. Folks are nuts for a movie 18 months away 5 hours ago

jakechancello

sophisticated crackhead Something about this batman camera test news has made me realise that my favourite part of any big movie is the mys… https://t.co/A33Vul2fKM 5 hours ago

Theretroraven

The retro raven RT @BDisgusting: ICYMI: Official Camera Test Video Reveals First Look at Robert Pattinson as #TheBatman! https://t.co/6yAmVx9C6f https://t.… 5 hours ago


First Look at Robert Pattinson as The Batman | THR News [Video]First Look at Robert Pattinson as The Batman | THR News

The first look at Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight as arrived, with filmmaker Matt Reeves sharing a camera test of Pattinson in costume for 'The Batman.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:20Published

