Fire closes Taylor Texas Roadhouse during Valentine's dinner 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:25s - Published Fire closes Taylor Texas Roadhouse during Valentine's dinner The Texas Roadhouse on Pardee Road is closed until further notice because of a fire. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇺🇸😼💣KombatKat💣😼🇺🇸 RT @wxyzdetroit: Fire closes Taylor Texas Roadhouse during Valentine's dinner https://t.co/HaCrbCe8U0 33 minutes ago WXYZ Detroit Fire closes Taylor Texas Roadhouse during Valentine's dinner https://t.co/HaCrbCe8U0 2 hours ago