Bryant named Basketball Hall of Fame finalist, three weeks after death

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:58s
Kobe Bryant named Basketball Hall of Fame finalist three weeks after dying in helicopter crash
SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (FILE) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

KOBE BRYANT INTERVIEW AT AN MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER EVENT 2.

BRYANT WITH KIDS AND INSTRUCTORS AT MLS EVENT 3.

BRYANT INTERVIEW LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (FILE - APRIL 13, 2016)(STILL PHOTOS-MUTE)(USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES - Broadcaster and Digital: MUST COURTESY 'USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES') 4.

VARIOUS STILL PHOTOS OF BRYANT PLAYING IN HIS FINAL GAME WITH LOS ANGELES LAKERS BEFORE RETIRING STORY: Three weeks after Kobe Bryant, one of the most dominant players in NBA history, was killed with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash, the global sports icon was named a finalist to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bryant, fourth all time in NBA scoring, played for the Los Angeles Lakers during an illustrious 20-year career that was highlighted by five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and one league MVP.

Bryant headlines the list of eight finalists that also includes Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

(Production: David Grip)



