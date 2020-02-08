Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Phoenix to host democratic debate in March

Phoenix to host democratic debate in March

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Phoenix to host democratic debate in MarchPhoenix will host a democratic debate in March, as the election heats up.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

1st Democratic debate after Super Tuesday slated for Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic presidential hopefuls will debate in Phoenix next month in their first...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RScrubber

The Scrubber Aw " Stop Crying Wolf ! YOU BUNCH OF CRY BABIES !" FAKE NEWS IS NO NEWS ! https://t.co/Vl7RMTRJPu 5 minutes ago

microsoftnews

Microsoft News Phoenix to host Democratic presidential debate on March 15 https://t.co/cS7pPp4YvQ 11 minutes ago

MainAZnews

Main Arizona News Phoenix Will Host a Democratic Presidential Debate in March https://t.co/TYXhvjY25F 2 hours ago

AZSun4Trump

MAGA_AZ Phoenix to host Democratic presidential debate in March Gross! .@dougducey @RepAndyBiggsAZ 2 hours ago

pisanospals

Pisanospals RT @politico: The DNC will host another debate on March 15 in Phoenix, just two days before the Arizona primary https://t.co/db2edHvvY0 3 hours ago

Americasian1

A Deplorable Ninja🍥 RT @Shnrch33: Democrats are bringing the🤡 Show to Arizona🙄 Vote Trump2020🇺🇸🇺🇸 Vote out the democrats and Rinos! Hey ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ nothin… 3 hours ago

KodoAndSangha

KodoAndSangha Phoenix to host Democratic presidential debate on March 15 https://t.co/nhsg9lpMzN via @azcentral 4 hours ago

jlynnaz

Jamie RT @azcentral: #BREAKING Phoenix has been selected to host a Democratic presidential debate on March 15, two days before voting ends in Ari… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mid-March Debate In Phoenix Announced [Video]Mid-March Debate In Phoenix Announced

On Friday, the Democratic National Committee will host another presidential primary debate on March 15 in Phoenix.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Dem candidates sharpen attacks ahead of NH Primary [Video]Dem candidates sharpen attacks ahead of NH Primary

Democratic presidential candidates took to the offensive against each other ahead of the New Hampshire debate.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.